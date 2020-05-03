Share:

BADIN - 12 out of total 16 coronavirus patients in Badin district have returned to their homes after they tested negative for the virus. Of these 16 patients, three were isolated in their homes while 13 were admitted to the Indus Hospital.

In this connection, Dr Waseem Khawaja, Focal Person on Coronavirus, Badin, while talking to the media, said those who had recovered were discharged from the hospitals and had been sent home where they will remain in isolation for sometime.

On the other hand, 68 people of the district, including those five individuals, who had met with Sindh governor on 22nd of April at the residence of Haji Abdul Razak Memon, Sindh Memon Ittehad chairman, at Matiari, including senior journalist Murtaza Memon, Dr Sumbal Memon, Saleem Memon, representative of traders’ association, Ali Akbar Memon tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

Scuffle over petty issue injures four

Scuffle over a minor issue of children in Khorwah area of Badin district on Saturday, resulted in injuries to four people, including a woman. Those injured were Miss Rozina, Abdul Khalique, Sikander and Luqman Kumbhar.

On the other hand, complaint was registered at police station Khorwah against Kazi Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Sattar, Ghulam Muhammad, Farman Ali and Ghulam Murtaza.

The injured party has alleged that police are reluctant to arrest the culprits. They also alleged that those who had carried out the attack were threatening them with dire consequences. They demanded the authorities to ensure arrest of the culprits and provision of legal protection to them.