Rawalpindi-Police on Saturday rounded up 16 persons and registered 12 cases for violating the orders of Punjab government lockdown in wake of pandemic Coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Rawal Division Police arrested seven persons and registered seven cases, Potohar division held four persons and registered seven cases, Saddar Division Police apprehended two persons besides registered one case on the violation including the closure of shop and pillion ridding ban in different areas and not following the set rules of the administration.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronavirus.

CPO said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.