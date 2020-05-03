Share:

KARACHI - Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that at least 253 children had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh, while the number of coronavirus cases among women had started to increase as well, constituting 26% of the total number of patients. In a video message, he said that the purpose of stating the statistics was that the coronavirus had now hit our homes, “Because we are not taking precautionary measures, causing children and women to become infected with the virus.” Murtaza further said that although last two months had been very difficult in terms of coronavirus, but due to the cooperation of the people, the government of Sindh had been very successful in its endeavours. He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing to avoid carrying the virus to homes.