KHYBER - Out of 38 coronavirus patients, 27 affectees recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease here on Saturday.Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir said that out of the 38 patients, returned home from Afghanistan and were admitted in the isolation
ward of the hospital, 27 persons
were allowed to go to their homes after their laboratory tests were confirmed negative. He added
that tests of 11 persons were corona positive and were readmitted
in the isolation ward.On Saturday morning, the health officials and the assistant commissioner
saw off all the recovered persons
and asked them to join their families and adopt all precautionary
measures to beat the COVID-19.The healthier persons who were residents of districts Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar appreciated
the district administration for their best hospitality and said they were treated like guests of the state.Meanwhile, on Saturday, a total of 437 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan
comprising 60 children, 37 females and 340 males stranded
Pakistanis in Afghanistan were brought back to their homeland via Torkham border and shifted