KHYBER - Out of 38 coronavirus patients, 27 affectees recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease here on Saturday.Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir said that out of the 38 patients, returned home from Afghanistan and were admitted in the isolation

ward of the hospital, 27 persons

were allowed to go to their homes after their laboratory tests were confirmed negative. He added

that tests of 11 persons were corona positive and were readmitted

in the isolation ward.On Saturday morning, the health officials and the assistant commissioner

saw off all the recovered persons

and asked them to join their families and adopt all precautionary

measures to beat the COVID-19.The healthier persons who were residents of districts Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar appreciated

the district administration for their best hospitality and said they were treated like guests of the state.Meanwhile, on Saturday, a total of 437 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan

comprising 60 children, 37 females and 340 males stranded

Pakistanis in Afghanistan were brought back to their homeland via Torkham border and shifted