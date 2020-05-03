Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar

Khan Afridi Saturday said that the UN Refugee Agency has decided to replicate the Prime Minister Imran

Khan’s Ehsaas Programme by providing cash assistance to 36,000 Afghan refugee families trapped in the lockdown in Pakistan.Addressing a gathering of Afghan refugees after distributing food packs to 1500 families at a refugee camp here in Sector I-12, Afridi said that United Nations High Commissioner

for Refugees (UNHCR) has decided to provide Rs 12000 each to 36000 Afghan refugee families on the pattern of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.In the second phase, UNHCR plans to distribute Rs 12,000 to each among 100,000 families, added the state minister for States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON).Afridi said that ‘good news’ about peace process were coming from Afghanistan

as Pakistan was facilitating

peace talks to help bring peace in war-torn and landlocked Afghanistan.He said that soon intra-Afghan peace talks could resume which would lay basis for peace and development

of the region.He said restoration of peace in Afghanistan

would help dignified repatriation

of Afghan Refugees to their own country.The state minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his maximum efforts to help out stranded

refugees.“Now it is up to the world nations and the UNHCR to immediately divert

funds towards food supplies for the trapped refugees”.He expressed his gratitude to the governments of China and Japan for allocating funds to the UNHCR to help those Afghan refugees who are severely hit due to lockdown amid outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the country. He said that China had also donated ration packs to Afghan refugees.Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran

Khan had raised voice at international

forums for helping out the refugees trapped in the lockdown.He stressed that despite intrigues and conspiracies, Pak-Afghan friendship

would further strengthen. He also said despite financial difficulties,