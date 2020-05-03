Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that 46 patients had been cured in the province and sent home while at the same time 427 new cases had been detected, taking the tally of patients in the province to 7,102.

Murad further said that 3,259 tests were conducted which resulted in the detection of 427 new cases. “The health department has conducted 61,020 tests so far, of which 7,102 patients have been diagnosed with the virus,” he elaborated.

“The total number of patients recovering from the pandemic so far stands at 1,341 or 19 percent of the total number of patients,” the chief minister said.

Murad disclosed that four more patients died in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the province to 122 or 1.7 percent of the total number of patients.

He added that 45 patients were in a critical condition, of whom 18 had been put on ventilators.

Sharing the data of under treatment 5639 patients, the chief minister said that 4,390 were in home isolation, 733 were at isolation centres while 516 were admitted to hospitals.

Situation in Karachi: While sharing the data of covid-19 cases in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 427 cases detected in the province in one day, 376 belonged to Karachi. “This shows that there is no drop in the number of new cases,” the chief minister said, and added, ‘Therefore, people should realise gravity of the situation, and must take precautionary measures.”

He further said children and women were also getting coronavirus infection.

He said that 131 new cases had been detected in District South, 65 East, 54 Korangi, 47 West, 46 Central and 33 Malir. “Now we have 1,401 cases in South, 1,080 in East, 501 in Korangi, 484 in Malir and 572 in West,” he said, and added that four new cases had been reported in Ghotki, six in Hyderabad, six in Larkana, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, four in Khairpur, five in Sukkur, two in Sanghar, one each in Thatta and Sujawal.

The chief minister once again urged people of the province to observe SOPs, ensure social distancing. “This is a new way of life and we have to adopt it,” he concluded.