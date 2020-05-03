Share:

Six thousand tests of Coronavirus will be carried out daily across Punjab from today.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while talking to media in Lahore.

He said personal protective gear and other different devices related to Coronavirus pandemic are widely available in the province.

The Chief Minister said we will begin first phase of smart testing in six regions including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He said tests of media workers, police personnel, administrative offices, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women under treatment in hospitals and inmates will be conducted.