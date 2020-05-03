Share:

PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa have expressed grave concern over a large number

of Afghan transit trade goods containers being contained on pretext of scanning process at the Karachi Port, and urged the government

to ease the clearance process

in order to reduce difficulties of the community as well as the Pak-Afghan transit trade.The issue was discussed in a meeting of traders and exporters, held here at the Chamber House on Saturday with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar in the chair.SCCI Vice Presidents Shahid Hussain, Jalil Jan, former office bearers Ziaul Haq, Abdul Majeed, Faroq, Shakeel Khan, Afaq Khan participated in the meeting.They were informed that nearly

7000 Afghan transit goods containers were contained at the Karachi Port on the pretext of scanning process, and added that traders and exporters were charged in the head of detention charges under the prevailing situation,

which they termed completely

injustice and unfair.Similarly, the participants said the shipping company is also being

charged additional demurrage in shape of rent from traders and exporters. They added there is no justification

of carrying out scanning of Afghan transit goods trucks/containers

at the port and asked the authorities concerned to stop the practice aimed to accelerate export

process, and give boost to the Pak-Afghan transit trade.The meeting demanded of the government to keep open the Pak-Afghan Torkham border as only 100 goods containers can be able to cross the border