KARACHI - Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has offered his services to former pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi to reach an amicable to end their conflict. Rizvi has sent Rs.100 million notice to Akhtar for his defamatory remarks regarding the Umar Akmal case. Rizvi has asked Akhtar to retract his statement while tendering an unconditional apology. The world fastest bowler in a YouTube video and an interview on local channel had accused Rizvi of having a personal agenda against cricketers, after board handed three-year ban to middle-order batsman Umar Akmal. Afridi also offering to mediate between Akhtar and Rizvi on the matter, tweeted: “Shoaib Akhtar was one of Pakistan’s best-ever bowlers and match winners. As he said he respects law and lawyers, I hope him and Taffazul Rizvi can sort out their issues amicably in the coming days. “I am ready to help them reach an amicable solution,” he added.