ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir
(AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over the assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu
and Kashmir (IOJ&K).In a statement issued, he said Indian occupant forces
were taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic
to target Kashmiri youth in the held valley.The AJK prime minister
further said the Indian
authorities were deliberately depriving Kashmiris from the essential
medical treatment
facilities during the rapid spread of the coronavirus
in the region.He termed Indian ceasefire
violations as an attempt
to divert the attention
of international community from the deteriorating
human rights situation in the held valley.Raja Farooq Haider said coward Indian armed forces
were continuously targeting
civilian population residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC) as they didn’t have courage to face the valiant Pak Army.He said Pak Army’s befitting
reply to the indiscriminate
and unprovoked
Indian firing had further boosted the morale
of Kashmiris.The prime minister added that Pak Army never
target civilians on other-
side of the LoC. “Kashmiris
living on both sides of the LoC love Pakistan Army as their protector
and defender of the motherland”, he said.“India used to adopt such tactics to mislead the world community but now the global humanity
is well aware about the Indian nefarious