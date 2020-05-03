Share:

ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over the assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu

and Kashmir (IOJ&K).In a statement issued, he said Indian occupant forces

were taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic

to target Kashmiri youth in the held valley.The AJK prime minister

further said the Indian

authorities were deliberately depriving Kashmiris from the essential

medical treatment

facilities during the rapid spread of the coronavirus

in the region.He termed Indian ceasefire

violations as an attempt

to divert the attention

of international community from the deteriorating

human rights situation in the held valley.Raja Farooq Haider said coward Indian armed forces

were continuously targeting

civilian population residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC) as they didn’t have courage to face the valiant Pak Army.He said Pak Army’s befitting

reply to the indiscriminate

and unprovoked

Indian firing had further boosted the morale

of Kashmiris.The prime minister added that Pak Army never

target civilians on other-

side of the LoC. “Kashmiris

living on both sides of the LoC love Pakistan Army as their protector

and defender of the motherland”, he said.“India used to adopt such tactics to mislead the world community but now the global humanity

is well aware about the Indian nefarious