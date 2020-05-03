Share:

ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over the assassination of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a statement issued, he said Indian occupation forces were taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to target Kashmiri youth in the held valley.

The AJK prime minister further said the Indian authorities were deliberately depriving Kashmiris of their essential medical treatment facilities during the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the region.

He termed Indian ceasefire violations as an attempt to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

Raja Farooq Haider further said coward Indian armed forces were continuously targeting civilian population, residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC) as they didn’t have the courage to face the valiant Pak Army.

He said Pak Army’s befitting reply to the indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian firing had further boosted the morale of Kashmiris.

The prime minister added that Pak Army had never targeted the civilians living on the other side of the LoC. “Kashmiris living o n both sides of the LoC love Pakistan Army and deem it as their protector and defender,” the AJK premier said.

“India is used to adopt such tactics to mislead the world, but now the global community is well aware about the Indian nefarious designs,” Haider said.

The prime minister further said that courageous people living along the LoC were standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave Pak Army.