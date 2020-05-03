Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s

Advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that journalists community is working on front line in creating

awareness among the masses against COVID-19 and so far seven journalists have tested positive in the line of duty.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Peshawar

Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists here on Saturday.Director General Information and Public Relations Imdad Ullah, President of Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah, General Secretary

Imran Yousafzai and other

journalists were present on the occasion. “The journalist community is playing a pivotal role in creating awareness regarding the corona pandemic, and the government will resolve the problems being faced by journalists’ community,” Ajmal added.The Advisor also said that corona-

affected journalists would be provided with all possible facilities and urged them to quarantine themselves

in their homes and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government. Ajmal Wazir stated that the government

would carry out the tests of other journalists so that they could perform their duties without

any fear.He said that the quarters concerned

would be approached to disinfect the Press Club and the premises of affected journalists. Ajmal Wazir said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

recorded high number of cases as expats returned homeland

from different countries having

corona signs and symptoms adding that most of them have recovered.

Ajaml Wazir also said that the situation might get worse