LAHORE - All possible measures were being taken across the province to tackle locust attack,said a spokesman for the Agriculture department here on Saturday. Due to timely efforts of the department no big loss occurred from locusts in the province, he maintained.

Surveillance of 122,000 acres land in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions was done from January to date, besides carrying out spray on 110,000 acres of land.

The spokesman said that various practical steps had been taken by Pak Army, Agriculture Department, PDMA, District Administration and Federal Plant Protection department to tackle the attack.

Activities of all the stakeholders would continue till complete eradication, while all activities in this regard were also being monitored on daily basis, he said.