SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed

deep concern over the surge in the killing of youth, destruction of residential

houses and other human rights violations by Indian troops in every nook and corner of the territory.The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even in the holy month of Ramadan, the trigger-

happy troops continue their aggressive

and repressive operations in the territory and are massacring the innocent

people particularly youth.He said, the inhuman acts of the Indian

forces’ personnel show that they have no respect for humanity. He said that at the movement the people

of occupied Kashmir were extremely

worried due to the deaths caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown imposed

by the Indian authorities in the territory. He said that when thousands of people

around the world were dying every day due to the virus and India itself was in big trouble due to the spread of the deadly infection, even then its rulers

didn’t realize how to protect humanity

in this grim situation.The APHC spokesman said that the Kashmiri people had been demanding

of India for the last seven decades to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully

on permanent basis by holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under

the UN auspices to allow the Kashmiris

to decide their fate by themselves.

However, he deplored that the Indian

rulers under the arrogance of power

continue their repressive policies and have given a free hand to the occupational

forces to commit the killing of