SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed
deep concern over the surge in the killing of youth, destruction of residential
houses and other human rights violations by Indian troops in every nook and corner of the territory.The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even in the holy month of Ramadan, the trigger-
happy troops continue their aggressive
and repressive operations in the territory and are massacring the innocent
people particularly youth.He said, the inhuman acts of the Indian
forces’ personnel show that they have no respect for humanity. He said that at the movement the people
of occupied Kashmir were extremely
worried due to the deaths caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown imposed
by the Indian authorities in the territory. He said that when thousands of people
around the world were dying every day due to the virus and India itself was in big trouble due to the spread of the deadly infection, even then its rulers
didn’t realize how to protect humanity
in this grim situation.The APHC spokesman said that the Kashmiri people had been demanding
of India for the last seven decades to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully
on permanent basis by holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under
the UN auspices to allow the Kashmiris
to decide their fate by themselves.
However, he deplored that the Indian
rulers under the arrogance of power
continue their repressive policies and have given a free hand to the occupational
forces to commit the killing of