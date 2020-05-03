Share:

LAHORE - Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) & Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) have urged the government to give representation to all stakeholders of construction supply chain in the proposed Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). CAP Chairman Asad Ullah Khan regretted that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has rejected the idea of setting up CIDB for promotion of construction industry and package for developers and builders.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that contractors had time and again called for resolving all the issues through negotiations. He said that PEC should work for engineering profession. Construction is a business and no professional council is authorized to regulate or issue license, he said, adding, PEC did not have the authority to award license to contractors. He claimed that engineering council earn Rs one billion per annum through giving contract licenses. He said that at present whole industry including builders, developers, supply chain and contractors are demanding that local construction sector should be given preference on foreign forms. He claimed that local material is not used for local project, consultants or even contractors are also ignored and PEC is responsible for the whole situation. ABAD Chairman Engr Akbar Sheikh in a separate statement said that the construction industry is the biggest sector of the national economy after agriculture. He welcomed that the Prime Minister is aware of the importance of construction sector that is why he announced to give it status of industry. He hoped that the package announced by the prime minister would start bearing fruits after the pandemic of Coronavirus and easing of lockdown.