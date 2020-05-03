Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that, in order to assess the impact of COVID-19, a community surveillance study has been planned under which Seroprevalence studies would be conducted in two union councils of Karachi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued from the CM House on Saturday.

He said that 380 Telemedicine doctors have been deputed for follow up the patients recovered from the virus infection. He added that community surveillance was need of the hour, therefore he has directed his team to develop a Digital Assessment App. “We have also decided to conduct Seroprevalence studies in two union councils of Karachi,” he said and added the pilot study would be conducted in Union Council Kharadar and Kehkashan of District South.

It may be noted that the Seroprevalence is the number of persons in a population who tested positive for COVID-19 based on serology specimen; often presented as percent of total specimens tested or as a proportion per 100,000 persons tested.