LARKANA - A constable of Kanga police station was killed and a police mobile driver was critically injured when their vehicle turned turtle near Miro Khan while chasing criminals near here on Saturday.

According to details, a police mobile of Kanga police station of Larkana was chasing criminals riding a bike when their mobile overturned due to overspeeding near Thoof Chausul Turn and fell down in a drain near Miro Khan in which constable Mushtaque Sangi was killed and driver Roshan Jatoi injured.

Both the policemen were shifted to Casualty of Chandka Medical College Hospital. On hearing the sad news, SSP Masood Bangash reached the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured driver. Bangash expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of a constable. He also consoled with the son of the deceased constable who had reached the hospital after hearing the news of the incident. Sangi was a resident of village Mahboob Jo Banglo.

The suspected criminals fled after the incident.

Meanwhile, DIGP, Larkana, Irfan Baloch, also expressed his deep sympathies with the bereaved family. He said Sindh police had always rendered unmatched sacrifices for the welfare of the masses and their sacrifices would not go in vain. He also directed the SSP to ensure better medical treatment of the injured driver.