LARKANA - A youth allegedly committed suicide due to constant unemployment in village Ghanwar Khakhrani located within the limits of Rasheed Wagan police station on Saturday.

A 22-year-old youth, Fida Hussain Khakhrani, fired himself by pistol shot in the field and died instantly. Area persons informed the police which shifted the body to Chandka Medical College Hospital which was later on handed over to the heirs after a postmortem.

His relatives and relevant police told newsmen that deceased was a labourer and was working in Karachi. They said due to constant lockdown he became unemployed and remained worried about his joblessness. Finding no other way out, he fired himself and ended his life, they added. Later his body was handed over to his heirs for final rites.