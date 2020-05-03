Share:

ISLAMABAD - Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during first three quarters of current financial year decreased by 33.90 percent and 0.42 percent respectively as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 2019-20, about 65,649 metric tons of soybean oil valuing $45.282 million was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against 95,112 metric tons worth $86.56 million of same period last year. According the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, import of palm oil into the country during the period under review was recorded at 2,276,994 metric tons costing $1.380 billion as against the import of 3,218,489 metric tons worth $1.386 billion of same period of last year. Meanwhile, imports of soybean oil into the country on month on month basis also reduced by 97.01 percent in March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. However, the imports of palm oil increased by 30.94 percent in March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. It may be recalled here that food imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year decreased by 7.00 percent as different food commodities worth $3.963 billion imported as against the imports of $4.261 billion of corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during first nine months of current financial year grew by 1.43% as different food commodities worth $3.396 billion exported as against $3.348 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

However, food group exports during the month of March 2020 decreased by 23.23% as compared the same month of last year.