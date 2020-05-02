Share:

ISLAMABAD-Eleanor Tomlinson has reportedly cemented her blossoming romance with rugby player Will Owen by spending the coronavirus lockdown with him in Coventry. Sources have claimed the Poldark star, 27, is ‘absolutely smitten’ with her beau, 26, after taking her time before entering a new relationship following her split from co-star Harry Richardson in 2018. Eleanor first hinted she had a new man in her life when she shared a loved-up social media snap with Will in February. A source told: ‘The pair have been seeing each other for quite a few months and are absolutely ¬smitten. She gets on really well with his family and they decided to be together with them during quarantine. It’s been a while since her last boyfriend. She took her time, didn’t rush into anything and she really thinks things can go far with Will who is a proper man’s man.’