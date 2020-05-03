Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood says the country’s exports target of 25 billion dollars could not be achieved due to ongoing situation of lockdown in the country.

In an interview with Voice of America, he said the exports target could decline to 22 billion dollars this year.

The Advisor said exports decreased by 50 percent last month and home remittances also declined due to ongoing situation.

To a question he said Pakistan could get benefits from low oil prices in current evolving situation in international market and there would be no larger impact of Current Account Deficit because of decline in petroleum prices.

Abdul Razak Dawood also vowed to open the industrial sector in coming months to provide opportunity to local exporters to get more benefits in current scenario and major shift in international trade market.

He urged local exporters to get orders freely from all countries including textile industry to tap the new opportunities in the world market.