Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that said that everything that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in his press conference was based on facts.

Addressing a press conference here alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and other senior officials in the provincial government on Saturday, he said: “On the one hand the prime minister talked about the elites enforcing lockdowns. And then after a few hours, he praised his government’s decision to enforce a timely lockdown and spoke about the benefits of enforcing a strict lockdown. These are [his] double standards.”

The provincial Information Minister said that the chairman PPP spoke not only about the Sindh but also for the whole country. He said that coronavirus was a problem not only of Sindh but of the entire country.

Nasir said that businesses were not more important than people’s lives. The Provincial Information Minister said that the only reason for the spread of the coronavirus across the country was the incompetence of the federal government. “Because federal ministers are constantly misleading the people, we have to respond them,” he said. “From the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus to the present day, we have been trying our best to save lives without wasting time on nonsense, but the federal ministers and federal spokespersons always try to distract our focus,” he said.

He said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the very first day, when the first case of coronavirus emerged in the country, asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to cooperate with the Prime Minister.

The provincial Information Minister said that whenever the federal ministers were asked about their performance, they would start talking about baseless things, and whenever Sindh government talked about its rights, they would start talking about the 18th amendment. He said that if anyone wanted to judge the seriousness of the federal government, it would be enough to test their seriousness that when the first case of coronavirus appeared in the country on February 26, there was silence and till March 13 Prime Minister just tweeted once over this serious issue.

Nasir said that the Federal government also did not take any initiative regarding the closure of mosques during the lockdown. It was the Sindh government that first took the clerics and the religous scholars into confidence and made decisions in this regard. The provincial information minister said that if the Federal government did not consider the coronavirus a serious issue, then why the country had been put under lockdown? why the railway operation was being postponed again and again? why the air operation had been closed? He said that the air and railway operations had not been stopped by the Sindh government.

He further questioned that why the National Accountability Bureau did not investigate the flour and sugar scams. The provincial Information Minister said that although the union councils in Islamabad were also sealed but no one said anything, but when the same process was done in Sindh, everyone started to censure. He said that the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Award had not been implemented in their true spirit.

Nasir said that the steps taken by the Sindh government regarding the lockdown were being linked to the NAB cases without considering that whatever the Sindh government decided, the opinion of medical experts was paramount in all that. The provincial Information Minister said, “they did not understand our words before and would never in future as well, but we would do everything possible to save the lives of the people.”

“They do not realise that this crisis is a matter of life and death. They [the federal government] should be ashamed of talking about the 18th Amendment,” Ghani said, adding that the Prime Minister himself did not have a clue about what was held inside the constitution. “The prime minister went to Punjab, KP and Balochistan but he did not come here. Maybe someone told him that if he came to Karachi, he will lose his job,” Ghani said.

He rubbished the idea that doctors who did a press conference in Karachi were affiliated in any way with the PPP.

“These doctors appealed to the ulema, the government and the people for action. Doctors everywhere are saying the same things. Don’t listen to us but listen to the doctors. If doctors stop working out of fear, what will you do?” Ghani concluded.