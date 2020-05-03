Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) is unlikely to pay the salaries to its employees for the month of May as it is faced with severe financial constraints

due to several reasons.The university due to the huge financial crisis also could not pay full salaries to its almost 2000 employees for the month of April and a 50% cut was imposed on the salaries of employees.In order to overcome the crisis and pay salaries to its employees the university has requested the provincial government for some additional grants but until now the government is yet to respond to the request of the university.Meanwhile, as The Nation approached the concern official of the University for his Comments, Dr Attiq confirmed that the university was passing through the worst financial crisis as they were unable

even to pay salaries to the employees.He said that the main reason behind the financial crisis was the lockdown because

the university is financially autonomous

and only 30% grants are given by the HEC and amid lockdown only 10% of the students have submitted their fees of the current semester.On the issue of salaries Dr Attiq stated that the remaining percent of salaries are likely to be paid to the employees once the university overcome the crisis.On the other hand sources in university administration informed The Nation that the lockdown was not the only issue behind

the financial crisis; adding that due to the lack of check on university issues the university is passing through a worst financial crisis.The sources further revealed that the overburden of employees and recruitment

of hundreds of employees without any proper mechanism was one of the leading issues for the financial crisis of the university. There were some allegations

made against the former Vice Chancellor

Khursheed Ahmad Khan that instead

of living in Mardan due to his job he used to live in Islamabad in a guest house managed by the university.Dr Attiq explained that the former VC was advised by the district administration

to live in Islamabad due to security

threats to him. It is important here to mention that besides Abdul Wali Khan University, three other leading universities

of KP including Peshawar University,

Gomal University, and Agriculture University Peshawar have