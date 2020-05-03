Share:

HYDERABAD - The Sindhi nationalist leaders have blamed Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government for staging a drama in the name of the lockdown and for allegedly embezzling billions of rupees of the public funds.

“Instead of seriously dealing with the threat of the contagion of the coronavirus, the Sindh government is just making a vacuous display of the lockdown,” maintained Sindh United Party’s President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah at a press conference in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

He addressed the media along with the leaders of other nationalist parties after a meeting which was attended by the leaders from Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Mahaz, Awami Workers Party, Awami Jamhoori Party and Jeay Sindh Liberal Front among others.

Shah, who was the former Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly, said a large number of traders had been forced to close their businesses and their employees had become redundant. He said the provincial government had failed to help the people who had lost their livelihoods because of the lockdown. The SUP’s President denounced that the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff in the province who were at the front line had been exposed to the virus because they had not been provided the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

He held the government responsible for the doctors who had contracted the virus and those who had died because of the virus. He alleged that the Sindh Government was embezzling billions of rupees of public funds in the name of ration distribution. He also deplored the delay in starting the provincial government’s wheat procurement process.

The AT’s president Sajjad Chandio, JSM’s president Riaz Chandio, AWP’s president Bakshal Thalho and other leaders also attended the meeting.