Karachi - Like traders and industrialists now hairdressers have demanded of the concerned authorities to allow them reopening their businesses.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday, Hairdressers and Beautification Welfare Association of Pakistan Secretary Information Javed said that the hair dressers were facing hardships to feed their families as their shops were closed for last 45 days.

He said that they were ready to adopt all Standard Operating Procedures SOPs set by the government.

Javed said that they had never asked the government for any help or assistance during last 72 years. He said that their association had helped small hair dressers on its own. He demanded of the Sindh government to allow them to carry out their work during lockdown. The association also appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi to meet their demand.