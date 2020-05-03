Share:

SRINAGAR - As the world remains consumed

with containing the coronavirus pandemic

and the severe economic

fallout, India has spotted

an opportunity for another round of repression

against the people of occupied Kashmir, who had already been reeling from the harsh after-effects

of over eight months long military lockdown, says an article published in the Washington Post.By initiating gunfights with guerrilla fighters, jailing people for going to buy food and medicine, bringing charges against journalists, and beating doctors, paramedics and municipal workers, India is tightening its grip on Kashmir, seizing on pandemic

measures to prevent

a surge of resistance to its rule, the article says.In August of last year, the communal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked a special status

for Kashmir and placed it under military siege.“The residents of Kashmir

are no strangers to life under restrictions. But today we are under siege. The streets and alleys

of the capital, Srinagar,

have been barricaded with coils of concertina wire and stone-filled oil drums, a crushing reminder

of the long loss of freedom