PESHAWAR - A delegation of traders community of district Peshawar

met with Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi in Central Police Office here on Saturday. The members of the delegation, led by Sharafat Ali Mubarak, informed the IGP about their problems

and difficulties during the lockdown in the province. They maintained that in every challenging situation

the traders community comes to the rescue and offers more sacrifices for the nation. They informed that the traders’ community was extending full support to the administration and the police for implementation of government instructions

against Covid-19. The members of the delegation also presented some suggestions for easing the lockdown.While talking to the delegation, IG Police Sana Ullah Abbasi said that traders are playing a pivotal

role in the economic development of a country and they are the high tax payers community of the country. The IGP informed the delegation that no society

can achieve the zenith of success and progress without peace and tranquility in the society. He said that traders’ community was playing an important role in economic prosperity and development

of the country. He said that police with active support of the traders’ community would perform its duty as per SOP of the government and assured that every effort would be made for providing them peaceful and congenial atmosphere to further contribute

in economic development of the country. The IG police welcomed their suggestions and assured solution of their problems on priority basis.

He also appreciated their help and