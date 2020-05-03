Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister

Mahmood Khan has said that over the last 45 days, the provincial

government has increased the public sector testing capacity for COVID-19 from scratch to around 1500 per day and this number would be doubled in the coming days.He said this while talking to Provincial

Minister for Health, Taimur Jhagra, who called on him here yesterday.On the occasion, they discussed

matters and steps related to increase the per day testing capacity for suspected corona patients. The health minister apprised the Chief Minister of the salient features

of the revised testing policy for COVID-19 recently notified by the health department. He informed that several private

sector service providers were being engaged to assist the provincial

government to further increase

the testing capacity up to 5000 tests per day.The Chief Minister termed the revised testing policy as an important

step to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic and stressed the need for implementing its guidelines in letter and spirit. He said that the revised policy gave top priority to the frontline workers for testing adding that it was direly needed in the prevailing

situation, and the same would help ensure the safety of these