Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday imposed emergency in hospitals under administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation keeping in view heatwave alert issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He directed Senior Director Medical Services to ensure presence of doctors and paramedics and provision of all necessary equipments at each hospital. “The Met department forecasted heatwave to hit Karachi from 5th to 8th May with the mercury is expected to remain 40 to 42 degree Celsius,” he added while asking the citizens particularly children and senior citizens to avoid unnecessary movement especially during these days.

Akhtar directed hospitals managements to take special measures to combat expected heatwave, adding that lethargy would not be tolerated in this regard. “Doctors and other paramedics should be called in three different shifts,” he said.

The Mayor said that hospitals were already getting out of space as number of coronavirus patients were increasing day by day.

“Most of the business places are closed in the city due to lockdown and the people stay at their homes and during heatwave the best way to save ourselves is to avoid unnecessary go out and travel especially during day times,” he added.

Mayor directed managements of all hospitals under administrative control of KMC to esnure foolproof measures. He hoped that doctors and paramedical staff would also serve heatwave patients with courage just as they served COVID-19 patients. He also asked the citizens to immediately reach to hospitals if found any heatwave symptoms.