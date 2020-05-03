Share:

ISLAMABAD - The minimum amount of Sadqa–e-Fitr to be paid this year has been fixed at Rs90 per head by Dar-ul-Afta of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement issued here on Saturday.

According to Ashrafi, as per the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs90 per head.

“The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates and raisin should pay Rs260, Rs1,100 and Rs1,900 per head respectively,” he added. Darul Afta Ulema have asked the people to pay Fitrana much before Eid to mitigate the sufferings of the deserving people who were facing economic crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The ulema have particularly urged the affluent people to prefer paying maximum amount as Fitrana.