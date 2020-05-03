Share:

LAHORE - Nine more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Saturday, taking the death toll to 115. As many as 514 new patients were reported from across Punjab on Saturday, the highest number of new infections reported in a single day since the pandemic’s outbreak.

So far 55 COVID-19 patients have died in Lahore, 25 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Multan, five in Gujranwala, four in Faisalabad, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur, Sahiwal and Toba Tek Singh. Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shiite devotees who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 4,075 ordinary citizens, who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where the number has now reached 2,154.

As many as 380 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 237 Gujrat, 184 Sialkot, 176 Gujranwala, 117 Faisalabad, 83 Multan, 71 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha, 61 Kasur, 60 Jhelum, 51 Vehari, 43 Jhang, 35 Attock, 33 Hafizabad, 32 each from Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan, 22 Muzafargarh, 21 each from Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura, 20 each from Mianwali and Pakpattan, 19 Okara, 18 Narowal, 17 Nankana Sahib, 15 Khushab, 14 Sahiwal, 13 each from Bhakkar and Chiniot, 11 Bahawalnagar, nine Lodhran, seven each from Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal, five Chakwal and three Layyah.

Of the 1,926 confirmed COVID-19 patients from among preachers, 815 have been reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of Services Institute of Medical Sciences, all 59 prisoners, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Jail, have now fully recovered and shifted back to their respective cells.

So far 88,899 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 2206 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Presently, 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.