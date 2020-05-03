Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as nine persons of a family recovered from coronavirus in Faisalabad,said a spokesman of local administration on Saturday. He said that nine persons of a family belonging to Nadir Town Gulfishan Colony were detected corona positive some days ago and were shifted to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad reserved for corona patients.These patients were kept in quarantine and after a week the samples of these patients were taken and sent to laboratory for test.

Lab reports declared them coronavirus negative and they were shifted from hospital to their house with the advice to remain in isolation. Medical Superintendent General Hospital, Dr Ejaz Akhtar Bhatti, MS Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, MS Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar and Prof of Medicine Dr Amir Shaukat presented them flower bouquets and expressed well-wishes,the spokesman added.