Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that China believed the COVID-19 was a temporary

challenge and Pakistan

would soon overcome

it.According to Gwadar Pro, he spoke about the prevailing situation of the coronavirus in Pakistan

in his recent TV program.

As Pakistan has a lower

mortality rate of the COVID-19, Yao said, about 60 percent of Pakistan’s

population is young people under 30 years. Patients infected with the novel coronavirus

are mainly young people, with mild symptoms.

It is easier to treat them.Like the traditional Chinese medicine, Pakistan

also has a herbal system with good effect on treatment. He hoped it will also help to cure the affected