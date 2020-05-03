Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands together with Russian friends in battling the challenge of coronavirus. In a tweet on Saturday, he said coronavirus is a common challenge. He wished Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin good health and speedy recovery from the virus. “Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge. @mfa_russia@governmentRF.”