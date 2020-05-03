Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said that 49289 volunteers registered for Prime Minister’s (PM) Corona Relief Tiger Force in Faisalabad will start working from next week.

Chairing a meeting of District Steering Committee at DC office he said that volunteers will work as freelancer under supervision of district administration. Tiger Force will be headed by District Steering Committee in the district, while the DC will be convener of this committee. The committee will comprise of CPO, members assembly, industrial and local leaders.

Deputy Commissioner said that Corona Tiger Force in district, including social workers, teachers, medical workers, journalists, businessmen and others who will be deputed for duty according to their skills.

Deputy Commissioner informed that the Tiger Force will be assigned task by Members of the assembly in their constituencies or at tehsil level.

MPAs and others gave their suggestions in the meeting ,and said that government was considering to launch model of Corona Relief Tiger Force in the district as well.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, ADC Headquarters Afifa Shajia, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Nabeel Arshad, Riaz Kamooka and Industrialist Farukh Zaman were also present.