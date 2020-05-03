Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the stability of national economy were yielding better results.

According to official sources here on Saturday, Aleem said the world would see Pakistan as a strong economy in coming days, adding that cut in interest rate would yield positive results on country’s economy.

The senior minister said that people would benefit from the reduction in inflation. He said the Prime Minister would soon announce a big assistance package for providing relief to small business class, adding that the initiative would definitely benefit to common man. Aleem Khan said, “It is a time to serve people rather doing politics.”

LDA Deputy Director

recovers from virus

A COVID-19-affected Deputy Director of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was Saturday discharged from the Expo Centre Field Hospital, Johar Town, after the last two test reports of the officer were negative.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the officer remained under treatment for over two weeks. He was

twice tested for the symptoms of coronavirus but both reports confirmed that the officer had fully

recovered from the deadly virus. The family of the officer and the LDA management thanked Allah, The Almighty, and health professionals of the Punjab government for the recovery and recuperation of the affected-officer.

The spokesperson said that, on the instructions of Director General (DG) LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, 23 other LDA officers, who had interacted with the coronavirus-affected Deputy Director, were tested for symptoms of coronavirus but their reports were negative.