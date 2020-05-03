Share:

ISLAMABAD - The doctors associations on Saturday held a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi and urged for the uninterrupted supply of PPEs to the healthcare providers

and to announce a compensation package for eight deceased doctors.According to a statement released by the Pakistan Medical Association here said that a joint delegation of PMA, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) and doctors from different societies

called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House Karachi.Dr. S. M Qaisar Sajjad briefed the President about the problems being faced by the medical professionals during

the pandemic of coronavirus. He stressed upon the uninterrupted supply of PPEs to the healthcare providers.

He requested the President to announce a compensation package for the eight deceased doctors who died as frontline warriors in the war against coronavirus.The government has still not visited

the aggrieved families. At this stage, the doctors should be encouraged; they need moral support both from public and government, it said.It added that there should be no deduction

from the salaries of the doctors and the risk allowance for doctors be implemented immediately.The statement also requested that the government should take immediately

all the preventive measures to prevent spread of coronavirus by forming

a uniform policy. It is entirely the responsibility of the government to stop the virus spread and as well manage

the economic and social problems of the people. The government should initiate an effective awareness campaign

through electronic media for the public guidance to adopt preventative measures to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.Dr. Qiasar Sajjad also stressed upon the government to increase the testing capacity because so far they have only tested 182,000 people. The burden of the disease will increase

and thus it will increase the load of patients on health facilities, where health workers are already getting positive. In this situation there could be a shortage of healthcare providers. The doctors suggested to activate a network of community clinics, family physicians & registered general practitioners

with proper PPEs & SOPs.Dr. Qaisar informed that they do not get latest information from the government.

He suggested that PMA and other

stakeholders should also be notified by the government.During the meeting, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, informed

the President about the coronavirus

situation in Sindh and the testing

capacity there. Dr. Asif Hafeez, Dr. S. Tipu Sultan, Dr. Misbah ul Haq, Dr. Zafar Zaidi and Dr. Sohail Akhtar, also participated