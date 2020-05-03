ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy continued humanitarian
support to aggrieved families
in different areas of the country
amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Troops of Pakistan Navy reached out to needy families and distributed
food, other commodities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in coastal, Creeks area of Balochistan and Sindh beside support
to the deserving families living
in far-flung villages/ localities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
says a press release received here on Saturday.It said in Baluchistan, thousands of ration bags were distributed in towns/ villages of coastal area surrounding Jiwani, Pishukan, Gwadar and Sur Bandar areas. Ration
bags along with other commodities
were also distributed in Ormara and remote localities of Shamal Bandar, Vinder and Damb. The locals of rural areas, Govt officials
and notables applauded Pakistan
Navy’s ongoing noble supporting
efforts in the area. In Sindh, medical equipment including
PPE and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits were provided
to District Hospitals of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin for doctors and paramedical staff. Ration bags in large quantity were also distributed
at doorsteps in small Goths and villages of Creek areas in Keti Bander, Shah Bander, Jati and adjourning
town of Karachi including
Maripur, Younisabad, Kemari, Ibrahim Haidery, Korangi Industrial
area, Faisal Town, Port Qasim, Pipri Goth, Dhabeji and to the aggrieved
fisherman communities of Shamspir Island, Haji Ismail Goth and Manora. Special watercraft including hovercrafts are being utilised to reach out to deserving families/
small Goths scattered in vast Creeks area in order to augment the ongoing support efforts. The Pakistan Navy troops also distributed relief goods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces
and reached out to small villages
and towns of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad,
Hafizabad, Lahore, Narowal, Pasrur, Sialkot, D I Khan, Mardan and Chitral. Thousands tons of ration,
cash amounts and medical
safety items including goggles, gloves, masks, sanitizers and medical
kits were distributed to aggrieved
families and local hospitals.In addition, free medical camp was established at small village of Sialkot and patients were given necessary treatment and awareness
on preventive measures