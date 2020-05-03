Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy continued humanitarian

support to aggrieved families

in different areas of the country

amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Troops of Pakistan Navy reached out to needy families and distributed

food, other commodities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in coastal, Creeks area of Balochistan and Sindh beside support

to the deserving families living

in far-flung villages/ localities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

says a press release received here on Saturday.It said in Baluchistan, thousands of ration bags were distributed in towns/ villages of coastal area surrounding Jiwani, Pishukan, Gwadar and Sur Bandar areas. Ration

bags along with other commodities

were also distributed in Ormara and remote localities of Shamal Bandar, Vinder and Damb. The locals of rural areas, Govt officials

and notables applauded Pakistan

Navy’s ongoing noble supporting

efforts in the area. In Sindh, medical equipment including

PPE and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits were provided

to District Hospitals of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin for doctors and paramedical staff. Ration bags in large quantity were also distributed

at doorsteps in small Goths and villages of Creek areas in Keti Bander, Shah Bander, Jati and adjourning

town of Karachi including

Maripur, Younisabad, Kemari, Ibrahim Haidery, Korangi Industrial

area, Faisal Town, Port Qasim, Pipri Goth, Dhabeji and to the aggrieved

fisherman communities of Shamspir Island, Haji Ismail Goth and Manora. Special watercraft including hovercrafts are being utilised to reach out to deserving families/

small Goths scattered in vast Creeks area in order to augment the ongoing support efforts. The Pakistan Navy troops also distributed relief goods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces

and reached out to small villages

and towns of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad,

Hafizabad, Lahore, Narowal, Pasrur, Sialkot, D I Khan, Mardan and Chitral. Thousands tons of ration,

cash amounts and medical

safety items including goggles, gloves, masks, sanitizers and medical

kits were distributed to aggrieved

families and local hospitals.In addition, free medical camp was established at small village of Sialkot and patients were given necessary treatment and awareness

on preventive measures