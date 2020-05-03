Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser , on Saturday, said Pakistani nation would defeat COVID-19 pandemic with prayers, precautions and awareness. “COVID-19 is a trial for the whole nation. Pakistani nation is capable to overcome this pandemic by mass awareness. The role of media to spread awareness among people is praiseworthy” said speaker in a video message from his residence where he was quarantined after being tested positive for COVID-19. The Speaker expressed his hope that the whole nation would overcome this disease by adopting all precautions. He mentioned the importance of spreading mass awareness related with this disease among masses. He also urged the nation to attach themselves with Allah’s and His Prophet PBUH and adopt the way of life demonstrated by Holy Prophet to get rid of this trial as Islam taught about taking all precautionary measures during any pandemic.