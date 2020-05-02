Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s the cheeky little princess who already has her dad wrapped around her little finger. And, can you believe it, Charlotte has been turned five recently! To mark her birthday, Kensington Palace has released new pictures of Charlotte as she helped her parents deliver home-made pasta to vulnerable Norfolk residents isolated by coronavirus earlier this week – a royal ‘meals on Wills’, you may say. With her dark locks and eyes, Charlotte is, in many respects, the spitting image of her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, as a young girl. But that mischievous smile is Prince William all over. The new commemorative portraits were, as usual, taken by keen amateur snapper Kate, 38, earlier this week in between home schooling sessions at Anmer Hall, the family’s Norfolk home on the Queen’s Sandringham estate. The entire family helped out with a local initiative started by the monarch’s staff, who have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners and the vulnerable in the area during the lockdown.