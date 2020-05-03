Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government is fully aware about the problems of labourers, therefore, the federal government is being recommended to open up the industries and business.

The Chief Minister while addressing a press conference through video link, at the CM Office on Saturday, said that Punjab government is presenting its recommendations to the federal government for relaxing the lock down which will be decided in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

Buzdar said that we have requested the federal government that construction-related industries including building and road sector should be allowed to work.

Similarly, the recommendation has been presented for opening the feeding industry related to the export sector.

The request has been made to open powerlooms and all such factories, which have their own labour colonies inside their premises.

It has also been recommended to open the iron and steel industry as well as the home appliances industry.

The CM said that recommendations have been submitted to the federal government for opening the markets and bazaars in different days by dividing them into zones throughout the province.

This decision will be taken with the consultation of district administration, trader’s unions, chamber of commerce and industry and other stakeholders.

He stated that smart sampling is being started from the six districts of the province, initially, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad. Under smart sampling, corona tests will be conducted of workers of media houses, officials of law enforcement agencies, offices of administrative officers, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women in the hospitals and the prisoners of jails.

He said that sampling at a larger scale will help the govt to review the spread of coronavirus in the community. In the II-Phase, under random sampling, samples would be collected in census block. Usman Buzdar said that 8 BSL-III labs have been made functional in Punjab at a cost of Rs 62 crore, now 6,000 corona tests could be conducted on daily basis.

Last day Punjab took 3,700 tests. There is no shortage of corona testing kits, PPEs and beds in Punjab, he added.

Buzdar said that daily thousands of Pakistanis are coming back from abroad through different flights and they have been properly looked after in hotels and other quarantine centres according to SOPs.

People from other provinces coming from abroad will be sent to their respective provinces from the airports after informing their provincial governments. People from Punjab will be sent to their respective district and will allow to go to their homes within 48 hours if their corona test will come negative.

He said that inquiry is being conducted on the complaint of Pakistanis came from abroad and was kept in quarantine.

He said that the Punjab govt has formulated SOPs in this regard. He said that quarantine will be allowed at homes as well after implementing on these SOPs and recommendations has been presented to federal government in this regard.

In response to a question, the CM replied that instructions of holding an inquiry regarding alleged mismanagement in the Expo Centre has been given and soon its report will be received.

He said that 90 percent of people from devotees and Tableeghi jamat, who were kept in quarantine have also gone back to their homes after complete recovery.

The CM said that under Ehaas Kafalat Programme Rs34 billion have so far been distributed among 28 lakh families and the process of assistance is still continue.