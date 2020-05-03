Share:

LAHORE - A railways passenger business class coach No. 11289 caught fire and gutted here early in the Saturday morning. According to the initial inquiry , the coach, which had been converted into quarantine coach, was standing at platform number 1 when suddenly it caught fire due to short circuit.

Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari immediately suspended four railway employees on duty including a Station Master, junior electrician and two other staff members on negligence. There was no passenger or patient in the coach when fire erupted.