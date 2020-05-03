Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed cahired a meeting to review restoration of the trains operation after lockdown at the PR headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the 11-point agenda, including public sector development programmes for the upcoming year, rehabilitation and renovation of coaches, income from freight operation during the last 15 days and steps for improvement of Railways helpline 117.

The PR divisional officers briefed the minister through video link. Pakistan Railways Board Chairman Haji Habibur Rehman Gilani, Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari, PR Police IG Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan and other senior officers attended the meeting.