I look around and witness that many girls in my life have suffered from sexual harassment at least once. There are laws in Pakistan for the sexual harassment with girls. And thus, I have so many questions in my mind.

Why is our government not taking any step against this brutality? Why is the state not enforcing these laws? Why is the honour of women being tarnished in Islamic society? Why are women considered so helpless and weak? The patriarchal structure of our society has led women to feel unsafe all the time and also has led to many girls deprived from their basic human rights such as education. It’s my appeal to government to take necessary steps to counter this atrocity. This is to ensure that women can feel safe and secure and can utilise their skills and abilities at the maximum.

SADAF ABBASI,

Islamabad.