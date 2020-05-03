Share:

Madrid - All Spaniards on Saturday were allowed to go for walks or play sport after 48 days of home confinement to combat the coronavirus in one of the worst-hit countries. Spain’s nearly 47 million people have since March 14 lived under one of the strictest virus lockdowns in the world, with adults authorised to leave home only to buy food, medicine or walk the dog. The lockdown was prolonged late last month until May 9 but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday unveiled a plan to gradually begin easing the restrictions in four phases that should be completed by the end of June. As part of that, children under 14 were last week allowed to step outside for walks. And the restrictions were further eased on Saturday.