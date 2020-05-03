Share:

LAHORE - Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman and provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday. Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman presented a cheque worth Rs 72 lakh for CM’s Fund for Corona Control on behalf of officers, teachers and staff of TEVTA. The Chief Minister lauded the spirit of the officers, teachers and staff of TEVTA for their contribution in the fund. Ali Salman also presented masks, shields, sanitizers and PPEs manufactured by different TEVTA institutes. Buzdar took keen interest in locally manufactured equipment. He said that philanthropists, industrialists and other segment of society are generously donating in the Chief Minister’s Fund for Corona Control. He said that coming forward for helping the ailing brethren in their time of trail is not less than worship. He said that disbursement of the amount to the deserving will be ensured. He further maintained that citizens should observe social distance to prevent the spread of Corona epidemic. He appealed that citizens should stay at home and stay safe. He said that this is the time to serve the people. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Industry were also present on the occasion.