PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government

is working to give labourers

their legitimate rights and improve

their living standards. He said that improvement in the employer-employee relations can lead to growth in the industry and business sector. He said that every possible help will be given to the labourers affected by the corona virus and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is taking personal interest in the betterment of labourers. In a message for the rights of labours,

the provincial minister said that in the past, the labour class was deprived of its rights due to the lack of government support and non-compliance of law, however,

now the PTI government will ensure implementation of the labour

laws in any case. Shaukat Yousafzai said that the biggest challenge for them is the unregistered mine workers due to which labourers are deprived of allowed to work. The provincial minister said there would be no compromise on workers’ rights. He said that Prime Minister Imran

Khan wants to see the labourers

prosper because they have a big role to play in the development

of the country. He said that after Eid, a campaign would be launched for the registration of labours

in the entire province. He said that the Workers Welfare

Board (WWB) has been dissolved

and a new board will be formed in consultation with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan. Shaukat Yousafzai said that industrial development

is impossible without