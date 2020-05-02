Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of dacoits shot dead a shopkeeper over resistance while another man was killed in an armed attack in different parts of district.

Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy, they said.

According to sources, a wholesaler namely Ansar was sitting in his shop located near Abbas CNG at KallarSyedan Road when a gang of armed dacoits stormed into his shop. The dacoits made him hostage on gunpoint and snatched cash.

The shopkeeper tried to show resistance on which dacoits opened firing killing him on the spot. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Rawat police reached the spot and collected evidences besides shifting deadbody to hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the unknown dacoits.

Reportedly, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Tariq Walayat inspected crime scene and directed SHO PS Rawat Malik Kashif to arrest the fleeing dacoits. In Gujar Khan, a 32-year-old man namely Muhammad Amir was gunned down by unidentified gunman in an ambush in Nagral Village.

The assassin managed to flee from the scene. Police took the deadbody into custody and moved it to hospital for post-mortem. A senior police officer told media, a case was registered against the killer while further investigation was on.