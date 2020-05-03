Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has distributed Eid gifts among its 300 deserving employees, according to a university spokesperson.

Gohar Textiles provided these gifts and UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, along with Chief Executive Officer of Gohar Textiles Gohar Mustafa, distributed these among the employees.

UAF Treasurer/Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Farms Dr Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jameel and others were also present at the VC office on Saturday.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university administration was committed to strengthening relations between industrialists and varsities. “We have accelerated our research work to counter different challenges being faced by the country,” the UAF VC added.