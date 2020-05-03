Share:

ISLAMABAD - A civilian was seriously injured after Indian troops again resorted to unprovoked aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The military’s media wing said on Saturday that Indian forces used small arms, rockets, heavy mortars and artillery in the Hajipir and Sankh sectors. Due to the unprovoked firing, a woman in village Khwaja Bandi sustained serious injuries and was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked fire in Hajipir and Sankh sectors along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population late last night. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics, rockets, heavy mortars and artillery, an innocent woman in Khwaja Bandi village, sustained serious injuries,” said the ISPR.

On Thursday, at least two civilians and one Pakistani Army soldier were martyred and two others injured as Indian forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC. In 2020, India has committed 940 ceasefire violations so far. Meanwhile, Pakistan on has lodged a strong protest with India over the recent ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian. A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the foreign office on Saturday to register the protest.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.

The foreign office spokesperson in a statement condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces saying such senseless acts are in clear violations of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

The spokesperson said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.